Huge Protest in POK against Pakistan Government

Sonam|Updated: May 14, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Violence broke out once again in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). Peoples are striking Pakistan government. Violent protests have been going on continuously for several days in PoK. the people in PoK are on strike against the high prices of wheat flour and electricity.

