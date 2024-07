videoDetails

Huge Revelation in Reasi Shiv Temple Attack Case

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Reasi Temple Attack Update: Zee News's news about the Reasi attack has had a big impact. After the vandalism in the Shiva temple, the district administration has ordered to prepare a data of the temples. Also, orders have been given to install CCTV cameras in the temples. There is tension in the area after the vandalism in the Shiva temple of Dharmadi in Reasi. Reasi police has so far detained 12 people for questioning.