Huge Revelation on Indigo Bomb Threat

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Indigo Flight Bomb News: There has been a big revelation on the news of bomb in Indigo flight. The news of bomb in flight has turned out to be fake. Indigo flight going to Varanasi was stopped at Delhi Airport. This step has been taken after receiving news of a bomb on the flight. There was panic at Delhi Airport after the news of the bomb.