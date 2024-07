videoDetails

Huge ruckus in Muharram procession in Kanpur

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Controversial sloganeering has taken place in Kanpur where slogans like 'Hindustan mein rehna hai to.' were raised during the Muharram procession. This sloganeering was done in front of the BJP councilor's house. BJP has accused them of spoiling the atmosphere.