Humiliation faced by Ajit Pawar is the reason behind switching sides, says Mahesh Jethmalani

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP (nominated) Mahesh Jethmalani commented on Ajit Pawar’s move and said that the reason behind Ajit Pawar switching sides is the humiliation he faced after Sharad Pawar made Supriya Sule and Praful Patel the working presidents.
