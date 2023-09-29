trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668457
Hut collapses in Lucknow, 7 rescued

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Lucknow Slum Collapse: An accident has occurred due to the collapse of huts in Lucknow, UP. This accident happened during parking construction. 2 people have died in the accident.
