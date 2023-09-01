trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656267
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The story of two siblings, who are native of Pune became an inspiration on this Raksha Bandhan. The brother who could not bear the pain of his sister who was undergoing dialysis, took the key decision to donate his kidney to his sister.
Follow Us

All Videos

Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
play icon5:5
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
play icon1:24
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
play icon12:54
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
play icon2:30
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
play icon1:3
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath

Trending Videos

Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
play icon5:5
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
play icon1:24
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
play icon12:54
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
play icon2:30
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
play icon1:3
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath