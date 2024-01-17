trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710652
Hyderabad Museum Crafts Ayodhya Ram Mandir Model Car, Eliciting Visuals and Reactions

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
In a unique blend of technology and art, Hyderabad based Sudha Car Museum has crafted a mobile masterpiece – a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted on a car. The Ram Mandir on wheels serves as a captivating fusion of technology and artistic expression, capturing the essence of devotion in a moving spectacle. As Everyone can't go to Ayodhya, we will take Ayodhya to their doorstep, says Sudhakar Yadav, the mind behind the model car.

