I have clarity in my mind..thanks for the love people have showered'

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Bail: Rahul Gandhi said, "If not today, then tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow, truth wins, but whatever happens, my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind about what I have to do, what my work is." Many thanks to the people who helped us and the love and support that the public has shown."

