“I was about to cry…,” says AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani on inclusion as permanent member of G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
During the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, PM Modi on Sept 09 announced the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of G20 under India’s presidency. Following the announcement, PM Modi shared his delight and called on the members to do whatever possible for the development of the Global South. Expressing gratitude over the inclusion, AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani shared that he went emotional after the announcement.
