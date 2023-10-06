trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671692
I will die but will not be afraid.. Sanjay Singh said hang me

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrested Update News: After the arrest, Sanjay Singh said that I will die but will not be afraid...even if you hang me. After which in response to the court's question, ED said that a transaction of Rs 2 crore took place. This transaction took place at Sanjay Singh's house. Dinesh Arora has also said the same in his statement.
