IAF Conducts CH-47F (I) Chinook Helicopters Exhilarating Aerobatic Routines Over Bhojtal Lake

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force on September 29 showcased thrilling aerobatic performances over Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal. To mark its 91st Anniversary, IAF held an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in MP’s Bhopal.
