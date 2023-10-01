trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669428
IAF's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Close To Bhopal

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv made a precautionary landing near Bhopal on October 01. As per the initial reports, the crew is safe. More details are awaited.
