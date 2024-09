videoDetails

IAS Pooja Khedkar News: Delhi Police reveals she forged certificate to clear UPSC exam

| Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Pooja Khedkar IAS News: Big news related to former IAS Pooja Khedkar is coming out. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has filed a status report in the High Court and has admitted that the disability certificate of Pooja Khedkar was fake.