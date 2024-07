videoDetails

IAS Pooja Khedkar's Mother Arrested

| Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

IAS Pooja Khedkar Mother Arrested: Pune Police has arrested the mother of IAS Pooja Khedkar. Let us tell you that major action has been taken against Pooja. Bulldozer has been used on the illegally encroached part of Pooja Khedkar.