Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
A thick layer of smog enveloped the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on November 4. The magnificent sighting of the Taj Mahal was hindered due to dense pollution as air quality worsened in Agra. The air pollution also caused problems for the visitors. The inhabitants' health has suffered as a result of the persistent air pollution over the past few days.
