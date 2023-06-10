NewsVideos
IMA Passing Out Parade: The country got 331 military officers

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) is taking place today. A total of 331 officers will join the Indian Army. Army Chief taking the salute of the parade

Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
0:31
Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
0:30
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
7:44
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
11:57
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting
5:11
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting

