IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu for next 7 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Heavy rains underway in Tamil Nadu. Due to this, schools are closed in 4 districts including Kanyakumari. Besides, the state government has also closed all the institutions. Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in many areas of Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days. Know the latest weather updates of Tamil Nadu.

