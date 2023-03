videoDetails

IMD Issues Yellow alert for Rain in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Delhi-NCR is witnessing rain due to which city can feel cold. As soon as there is a slight increase in temperature, rains bring the temperature down again. Even today, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi. While on one hand Delhi is enjoying the rain, on the other hand hailstorm in Rajasthan has affected the crops of farmers.