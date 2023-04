videoDetails

IMF reduces India's growth rate estimate from 6.1% to 5.9%

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

IMF has reduced India's growth rate forecast for 2023-24 from 6.1% to 5.9%. A big statement of IMF has come out regarding this. IMF said that, 'Despite this, India will remain the fastest growing economy'.