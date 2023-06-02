NewsVideos
IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar said in response to the anchor's question that no matter how dirty the mentality is, to form a party in this country, you have to give in writing that you are secular.

