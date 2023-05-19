NewsVideos
Imran Khan condemns 9th May Violence,says,'Police incited mob'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Pakistan News: PTI Chief Imran Khan condemned the violence on 9th May. He said that the crowd was instigated by the police to do so.

