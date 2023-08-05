trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645012
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in Toshakhana case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in jail in the Toshakhana case. A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on him.

