Khadija cleared the way to send Imran Khan to jail by burning Jinnah House.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The difficulties of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan have increased. After the name of Imran Khan's close fashion designer Khadija comes up in the case of burning Jinnah House, the government can take major action against her. An anti-terror court in Pakistan has sent 16 suspects to army custody

