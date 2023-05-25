NewsVideos
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
20 parties including Congress are opposing the program of inauguration of the new Parliament House. On the other hand, Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM says that neither the Prime Minister should inaugurate the new Parliament House, nor should the Speaker of the Lok Sabha inaugurate the President's Parliament.

