IND vs NZ Match Highlights: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
India Beat New Zealand: India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami had taken 5 wickets. After which veteran batsman Virat Kohli has played a strong inning of 95 runs. India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets and also took revenge for the 2019 defeat.
