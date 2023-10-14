trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675357
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict News: The fierce war between Israel and Hamas continues. An Israeli commander responsible for the killing of Israeli civilians has been killed in an Israeli drone attack. Earlier, news had come that two Hamas commanders had been arrested in the West Bank.
Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him
play icon1:37
Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him "Enemy Of Canada" On Posters
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
play icon5:32
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
play icon1:7
10 big updates related to Israel-Hamas war
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
play icon11:16
Israel Hamas War update: Ultimatum to vacate Gaza Patti in 6 hours
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting
play icon7:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting

