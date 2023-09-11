trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660658
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:32 AM IST
India-Pakistan match has been stopped due to rain. This match will now be played on reserve day. Rain disrupted the India-Pakistan match after 24.1 overs of play. This match will now be played from the same venue tomorrow.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
play icon31:34
Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
play icon1:24
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
play icon47:54
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
play icon2:41
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable

Trending Videos

Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
play icon31:34
Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
play icon1:24
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
play icon47:54
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
play icon2:41
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023 Rain update,ind vs pak asia cup 2023 rain stopped,india vs pakistan cricket live,india pakistan match,the cricket show,india vs pakistan live match today,India vs Pakistan Rain Stop Live vs pak,India lose Rohit Sharma,Shubman Gill Out,Shaheen Afridi,Naseem Shah,Cricket Live,IND vs PAK Live,Aah kas,Aakash chopra ind vs pak live,India 147/2,aakash chopra india vs pakistan,