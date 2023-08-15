trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649252
Independence Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hoisted National Flag At His Residence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
On the occasion of 77the Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on August 15. The nation echoes with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

