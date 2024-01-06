trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706845
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Aditya L1 Creates History: PM Modi applauds Aditya L1 Mission

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Aditya L1 Solar Mission Live Update: India has once again made history in space exploration. ISRO successfully positioned Aditya L1 in a Halo Orbit near the Sun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to ISRO for this remarkable achievement. Numerous global space agencies, including NASA, are closely monitoring this mission.

All Videos

Play Icon0:50
"Are They Following Ideals Of Rama Or Not" Dimple Yadav On ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Of Ram Temple
Play Icon5:53
"What's Trump Done?" Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Plotting Revenge On Those Seeking To Punish Him
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
Play Icon1:49
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
Play Icon1:38
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
Play Icon3:17
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates

Trending Videos

play icon0:50
"Are They Following Ideals Of Rama Or Not" Dimple Yadav On ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Of Ram Temple
play icon5:53
"What's Trump Done?" Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Plotting Revenge On Those Seeking To Punish Him
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
play icon1:49
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
play icon1:38
Big news in Mahadev app scam, Bhupesh Baghel's name in ED chargesheet
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
play icon3:17
Vice President Dhankhar's big statement on pirates
pm modi reaction on Aditya L1 Solar Mission Live Update,Aditya L1 Solar Mission Live Update news,aditya l1 solar mission,Aditya L1 Solar Mission news,Aditya L1 Solar Mission video,Aditya L1 Solar Mission video near sun,Aditya L1 Solar Mission news in hindi,Aditya L1 Solar Mission ki khabar,Aditya L1 ISRO Mission,Aditya L1 Solar Mission update today,Aditya L1 Solar Mission orbit,ISRO,how Aditya L1 Solar Mission works,Aditya L1 Solar Mission explained in hindi,Halo Orbit,pm modi reaction,