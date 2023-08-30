trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655667
INDIA ALLIANCE MEETING: Mumbai India alliance meeting tomorrow, Chief Ministers of 6 states will come to the meeting.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
INDIA ALLIANCE MEETING: There will be a meeting of the alliance in Mumbai tomorrow, Chief Ministers of 6 states will attend this meeting. At the same time, BSP supremo Mayawati refused to join the India alliance. On the other hand, in Bihar, a settlement has been reached regarding contesting elections together in the India alliance.
