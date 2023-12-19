trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700785
INDIA alliance meeting starts at Ashoka Hotel, Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
The important meeting of India Alliance has started in Ashoka Hotel, Delhi. Many big leaders including Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Kharge are present in this meeting. There is a possibility of discussion on the name of the Prime Ministerial candidate along with sharing of seats in this meeting.

