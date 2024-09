videoDetails

India and France carry out bilateral exercise 'Varuna' in Mediterranean Sea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Naval Exercise: Naval strength was visible in the Mediterranean. Let us tell you that the bilateral exercise between the navies of India and France was started in 1993. The exercise was later renamed 'Varuna' in 2001 and has since become a hallmark of India-France's strong strategic bilateral ties. Watch the video.