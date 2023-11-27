trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692578
India beats Australia by 44 runs in T-20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:20 AM IST
IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले दूसरे टी20 मुकाबले में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 44 रनों से मात दी. यशस्वी जायसवाल ने 53 रन की पारी खेली, जिसके लिए उन्होंने महज 25 गेंद खर्च की. उनकी इस पारी में 9 चौके और 2 छक्के शामिल थे. In the second T20 match played between India and Australia, India defeated Australia by 44 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played an inning of 53 runs, for which he spent only 25 balls. His innings included 9 fours and 2 sixes.
