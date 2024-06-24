videoDetails

INDIA bloc MPs to assemble in Parliament complex, march unitedly to Lok Sabha on first day of session

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

On the very first day of the session, the MPs of the 'India' alliance will gather in the Parliament premises, according to sources, after which they will march towards the House. Some MPs will also carry copies of the Constitution. All will walk to the Parliament House. Many opposition parties have claimed that the mandate of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is against the ruling BJP, even if it forms the government with the support of NDA allies. The India Gachhbandhan has also claimed that people have supported the opposition parties to save the Constitution.