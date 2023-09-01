trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656464
NewsVideos
videoDetails

INDIA Breaking: Opposition raised questions on special session of Parliament, special session not called for Manipur

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
INDIA Breaking: संसद के विशेष सत्र पर विपक्ष ने सवाल उठाए हैं, कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा कि Manipur के लिए विशेष सत्र नहीं बुलाया, चीन ने सीमा पर कब्जा तो विशेष सत्र नहीं बुलाला, कोरोना पर विशेष सत्र नहीं बुलाया, उन्होंने कहा कि सीएजी की रिपोर्ट में कोरोड़ों के घोटाले का खुलासा हुआ है। INDIA Breaking: Opposition has raised questions on the special session of Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that a special session was not called for Manipur, China did not call a special session when it occupied the border, a special session was not called on Corona, why was it called now?
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks on INDIA Alliance And Their Strategy For 2024
play icon4:51
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks on INDIA Alliance And Their Strategy For 2024
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
play icon4:45
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
play icon10:51
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
play icon9:2
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
play icon0:42
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks on INDIA Alliance And Their Strategy For 2024
play icon4:51
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks on INDIA Alliance And Their Strategy For 2024
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
play icon4:45
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
play icon10:51
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
play icon9:2
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
play icon0:42
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
india mumbai meet today,India Mumbai Meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting,India Alliance,opposition meet in mumbai,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india meeting mumbai,india alliance meet in mumbai,india alliance third meet,india alliance mumbai meetting,india alliance meeting mumbai,india alliance mumbai meeting news,india alliance meeting in mumbai,india meeting in mumbai,India Today,india today news,india today live,india meeting,kejriwal on india mumbai meeting,