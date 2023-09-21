trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665412
India Canada News: Pakistan spews venom in Canada dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Pakistan Reaction On India Canada Khalistan Tension: Amidst India's dispute with Canada over the Khalistan tension, the reaction has also come from Pakistan. Pakistan has supported Canada in attacking the Indian government. See what Pakistan's spokesperson said?
