trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666404
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
India Canada Tension: After pressure from India, Canada has come into action, crackdown has started on the helpers of Khalistani, people involved in anti-India activities have been instructed to cancel OCI cards, let us tell you that in other countries The government provides the facility of overseas citizenship of India to Indians living in India. Earlier, it was revealed that banners and posters of Khalistanis were removed from Colombia. The Canadian government had given instructions to remove the banners and posters of Khalistanis.
Follow Us

All Videos

Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
play icon6:21
Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra
play icon3:44
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra
India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.
play icon2:26
India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.
BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
play icon0:39
BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
play icon0:54
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia

Trending Videos

Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
play icon6:21
Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra
play icon3:44
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra
India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.
play icon2:26
India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.
BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
play icon0:39
BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
play icon0:54
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
india canada tension,india canada tension news,OCI,OCI card,overseas citizen ship of india,khalistan,canada action against khalistanis,india canada news,khalistan,canada action against khalistanis,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,USA,India Canada Row,Joe Biden,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,khalistan,india canada diplomatic row,World News in Hindi,World News in Hindi,world hindi news,Canada,ISI,Pakistan,Anti India Conspiracy,Secret meeting,Embassy,Demonstration,preparation,New Terrorist Launchpad,Crime canada india relations,canada india,india canada relations,canada india tensions,