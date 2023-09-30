trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669149
India-Canada Row: Indian Envoy To UK Vikram Doraiswami Stopped From Entering Gurdwara In Scotland

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, was refused entry to the Glasgow Gurdwara by a few extremists. He chose not to argue and to leave. The matter has been brought up with both the police and the UK Foreign Office.
