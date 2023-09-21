trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665375
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada Tension: Sukhbir Singh Badal's meeting with Amit Shah on Khalistan issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Amid strains in India-Canada ties, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Home Minister Amit Shah and hoped for a quick resolution to disputes between the two countries, noting that Punjabis in large numbers live there and the deteriorating relations have left them in a state of panic.
Follow Us

All Videos

India vs Canada: Justin Trudeau scared of Indian government's decision!
play icon2:41
India vs Canada: Justin Trudeau scared of Indian government's decision!
Pakistan spoke on Canada, India reprimanded
play icon0:57
Pakistan spoke on Canada, India reprimanded
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar
play icon6:13
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar
India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa
play icon3:20
India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon7:50
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?

Trending Videos

India vs Canada: Justin Trudeau scared of Indian government's decision!
play icon2:41
India vs Canada: Justin Trudeau scared of Indian government's decision!
Pakistan spoke on Canada, India reprimanded
play icon0:57
Pakistan spoke on Canada, India reprimanded
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar
play icon6:13
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar
India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa
play icon3:20
India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon7:50
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
india canada tension,Gangster Sukhdool Singh,alias Sukha Duneke killed in Canada,sikh leader death,canada india,trudeau india,nijjar murder india,canada accuses india,Justin Trudeau,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,trudeau modi,india canada news,sukka killed,Sukha Duneke killed,Sukha Duneke death,Canada Live Updates,Sukhdool Singh,Intelligence,Davinder Bambiha gang,canada crime news,India Big Action On Canada,India Vs Canada,Amit Shah,Sukhbir Singh Badal,