India Completely stops Ravi River water flow to Pakistan

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
India-Pakistan Relation: 37 thousand hectares of barren land in Punjab will soon be covered with greenery. Actually, Shahpur Kandi Dam, which is being built with the cooperation of the Central Government, is ready. Because a dam has been built on India's Ravi River and with it the water of Ravi River being supplied to Pakistan has stopped. Now this news has created a huge uproar in Jinnahland. Because if water is not available then 'water war' will start in Pakistan.

