India demolish Pakistan in World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:42 AM IST
India Beats Pakistan in World Cup 2023: In the match played against Pakistan in the World Cup 2023, India has registered a resounding victory by 7 wickets. After this victory, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country. While talking about India's victory and Pakistan's defeat, Shoaib Akhtar praised Team India while in the meantime he slammed the Pakistan cricket team. Akhtar said that Rohit Sharma proved with his captaincy that Pakistan team has no standing in front of India. Watch the complete analysis of the match with Aakash Chopra and Shoaib Akhtar.
