India Deploys 10 Warships in Arabian Sea

Sonam|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Indian Navy Warships Arabian Sea: Due to increasing threat of pirates in the Arabian Sea, India has deployed 10 of its warships. India has made strict preparations after the hijacked ship off the Somalia coast.

