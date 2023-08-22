trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652403
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India few hours away from creating history on the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Setting another milestone for India's Moon mission, ISRO on Tuesday released a new video of images of the Moon taken by Chandrayaan-3. A day before the Chandrayaan-3 lander is scheduled to land on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said on Tuesday that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing as per schedule.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3: India ready to land on Moon's South Pole, ISRO's 6-wheeled laboratory
play icon5:12
Chandrayaan-3: India ready to land on Moon's South Pole, ISRO's 6-wheeled laboratory
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
play icon4:23
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
play icon5:50
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
play icon6:14
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
play icon3:36
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3: India ready to land on Moon's South Pole, ISRO's 6-wheeled laboratory
play icon5:12
Chandrayaan-3: India ready to land on Moon's South Pole, ISRO's 6-wheeled laboratory
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
play icon4:23
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
play icon5:50
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
play icon6:14
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
play icon3:36
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE,Chandrayaan-3 landing,chandrayaan-2 landing update live,Vikram lander,Chandrayaan-3 landing time update,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 video live,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 vikram lander,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 mission,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 launch video,chandrayaan 3 live location,