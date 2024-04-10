Advertisement
India hits back on China's New conspiracy on Arunachal Pradesh

Apr 10, 2024
Amidst India-China border dispute, China has made another move against India. As per latest reports, China has decided to change names of several locations in Arunachal Pradesh. In response to this, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given stern remark on China. While on the other hand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also bluntly scolded China.

