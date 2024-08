videoDetails

India in contact with Bangladesh Army

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

Bangladesh Crisis Update: The government is in touch with the Bangladesh Army. The situation is normal on the Bangladesh border. So let us tell you that in the face of massive protests in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lost and resigned. After resignation Sheikh Hasina left for India. In India, Sheikh Hasina got protection from Indian agencies. Due to this Sheikh Hasina was taken to a safe place.