“India is missing Shinzo Abe” PM Modi in Japan

|Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida. Delivering his opening remarks PM Modi remembered late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and extended his faith toward Japanese Counterpart for deepening India-Japan relations. “Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan. I have faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world,” he said.

