Nawab Singh's DNA sample matches in Kannauj rape case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

In the Kannauj minor rape case in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, the police is going to tighten its grip on Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav. The DNA report has arrived in this case and the DNA sample of the accused Nawab Singh has also matched in the investigation. Giving information about this, the police said that the DNA sample of the main accused Nawab Singh in the Kannauj rape case has matched. This forensic report has been received by the Kannauj police, which confirms the rape of the minor victim. Further action is being taken in this case as per law.