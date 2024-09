videoDetails

Congress makes huge claim regarding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

Congress has made a big claim regarding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and accused him of taking salary from ICICI Bank in violation of rules. Congress leader Pawan Kheda said that he took more than Rs 16 crore from 2017 to 2024. Along with this he raised the question that who are these chess players?