India lodges protest over British High Commissioner Jane Marriott's visit to PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
India has protested against the visit of British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has taken a serious view of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024 along with a British Foreign Office official.

